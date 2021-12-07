Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.