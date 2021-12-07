Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Reduced by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.38% of Equinix worth $268,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of EQIX traded up $15.36 on Tuesday, hitting $811.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,457. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $794.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $809.27.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

