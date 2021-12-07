Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,176. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

