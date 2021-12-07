Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

