Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 935,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,795. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

