Essex LLC Buys Shares of 8,706 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 317,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

