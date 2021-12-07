Essex LLC Invests $714,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.