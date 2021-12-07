Essex LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 641,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.