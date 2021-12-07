Essex LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

