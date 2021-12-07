Essex LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $297.48 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.74.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

