Essex LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

