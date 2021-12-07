Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.76.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $342.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $324.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

