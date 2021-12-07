Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $16.57 million and $252,484.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

