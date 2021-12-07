European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

