Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 670.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,570 shares of company stock worth $8,682,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

