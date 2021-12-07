Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.