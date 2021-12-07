Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.