Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 801,413 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of Evofem Biosciences worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

EVFM opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

