Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,164 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.