Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

