Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

