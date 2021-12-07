Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 22.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 103.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $492.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.29. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

