Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $197.33 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

