Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

