Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,163,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.44. 75,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

