Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

