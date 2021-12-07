Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,966. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

