Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,916. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

