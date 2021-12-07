Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 52 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,695. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

