Exeter Financial LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

