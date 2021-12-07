Exosis (EXO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $14,317.95 and approximately $18.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,398.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.27 or 0.08463833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00314964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.63 or 0.00939006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00077250 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00396661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00326593 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

