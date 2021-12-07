Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $35.07 on Monday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

