Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 208,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413,902. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $265.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.