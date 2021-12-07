Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

