Family Capital Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.35. The company had a trading volume of 193,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day moving average is $443.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.