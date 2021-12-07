Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 15,673 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

