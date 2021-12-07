Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $462.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.