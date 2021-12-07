Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.