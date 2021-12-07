Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

