Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,226 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 2.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $26,681,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

