Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $26.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $635.07. 5,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,516. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.09 and a 200 day moving average of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

