Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,050,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

