Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.12. 62,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

