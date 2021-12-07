Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after buying an additional 611,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

OFC stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

