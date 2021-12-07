Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

