Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -149.56, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.