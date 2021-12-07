Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 519 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 63.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

