Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,535.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,470.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,456.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

