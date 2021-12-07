Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,116 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

