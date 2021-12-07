Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 793,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $27.58.

